PlayStation Plus February 2017 Free Games List: 'Little Big Planet 3' and 'Not a Hero' Lead the Roster

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Every month, PlayStation Plus members are excited to see which games will be made exclusively free to them. This February, the roster carries diverse games that are sure to hold something interesting for every type of gamer.

"Little Big Planet 3" official website

In a PlayStation blog post, James Hallahan from PlayStation Plus has announced a total of six free titles for the month. Two are available for the PlayStation 4 (PS4), one of them is for the PlayStation 3 (PS3), another is available for cross-buy with PS3 and PS4, while the other two can be cross-buys with PS Vita and PS4.

There are two notable additions to the free games roster for PS Plus holders, and the first one is the addictive puzzle/platformer game, "Little Big Planet 3." Set in a vibrantly illustrated world, the player controls cute critters to traverse tons of levels and master it. What's even better is that a player can create his own world and share it with the community, which means imagination is the only limit to the game.

From a stress-free, visually tantalizing environment, gamers can also opt to play a more destructive yet innocent-like rendering of "Not a Hero." The player controls an assassin who tries to complete missions set in a two-dimensional world. Illustrated in 8-bit style, the focus of the game is more on the tactics and how to creatively accomplish a campaign.

Aside from the two titles highlighted, players can also indulge in other titles such as the local multiplayer-capable "Starwhal," the psychological horror "Anna-Extended Edition," the 2D platformer "Ninja Senki DX" and the puzzle game "TorqueL."

Given the exclusivity, first-timers can have a 14-day free trial to see what's in store for a PS Plus member. Once decided, gamers have options to choose among one-month, three-month, or 12-month subscription.

With plenty of games to choose from, the month of February is going to be filled with hours of satisfying gaming experience for loyal PS Plus holders.