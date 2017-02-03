PlayStation Plus February 2017 Free Games List News: Six Titles Up for Grabs; Here's What You Need to Know About Them

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

YouTube/PlayStation

Sony Interactive Entertainment just revealed the list of new titles for PlayStation Plus this month. Games such as "LittleBigPlanet 3" and "Not a Hero" are just two of the many titles that members of the service can enjoy.

There are six titles up for grabs for PlayStation 3 (PS3), PlayStation Vita (PS Vita) and PlayStation 4 (PS4) players this month. PlayStation Plus subscribers can enjoy two titles on their respective consoles. Also, a cross-buy option is available for PS3 and PS Vita owners.

"LittleBigPlanet 3" can be enjoyed by PS4 players. As indicated by Sony on its blog, the game is "one of the most imaginative games on PlayStation, full of platforming adventure and excitement."

"After you've explored the Imagisphere, flex your creative muscle and bring your own imagination to life or play one of the millions of original creations from the LBP Community," the blog description of the game reads.

Also, "Not a Hero" is available for PS4 players, in which they get to take on the role of Steve as he protects the mayoral candidate.

"Starwhal" is out for PS3 players and can be cross-bought with PS4. The multiplayer game allows a team of up to four players to battle against another group of players. It features four game modes, 25 arenas, 32 single-player challenges and more.

PS3 players can also get to try "Anna: Extended Edition," which is a revamp of the original title. The game puts the players in an abandoned sawmill and challenges their wit as they solve puzzles while a horrific tale unfolds.

"Ninja Senki DX" is out for PS Vita players, with the cross-buy option with PS4. This classic game involves the main character, Hayate, as he takes revenge against the ninja demon that killed Kinuhime.

Still for PS4 Vita players, "TorqueL" is out this month. Those who want to squeeze their brain can enjoy 50 chambers of challenges.