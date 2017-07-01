PlayStation Plus Free Games for July 2017 News: Sony Announces Six Titles Available for This Month

REUTERS/Kevork DjansezianA white Sony Playstation 4 is on display at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, California June 11, 2014.

PlayStation 4 owners have lots of perks to look forward to this July. Earlier this week, Sony officially announced the list of free PlayStation Plus games that are set to arrive this month. The PlayStation Plus July 2017 launch will happen on July 4 and brings with it a good number of games for Plus subscribers.

Of the six games that are included in the lineup, three can be played on the PS4. The PS4-playable titles are "Game of Thrones," the horror game "Until Dawn," as well as the game "Don't Die, Mr. Robot," which is intended for the PS Vita but also has Cross-Buy support with the PS4.

"Element4l" is another PS Vita game that is also available this month.

Meanwhile, Sony also has good news for Plus members who love games like "Darkstalkers Resurrection." The company announced that the game will also be available for PS3. This game consists of "Night Warriors: Darkstalkers' Revenge" and "Darkstalkers 3."

Another game that will be made available on the PS3 side is "Tokyo Jungle," an action game that puts players in the shoes of different animals such as dogs, lions and a lot more. The game is set in post-apocalyptic Tokyo.

Since the games will be available starting July 4, players have until then to claim "Killing Floor 2" and "Life is Strange." Both games are currently available as free Plus games for the month of June.

Aside from the six games in the lineup, other perks that will be available to Plus members starting July are the booster pack for "Orcs Must Die: Unchained" as well as the launch of "Playlink," which is a new PS4 platform that allows players to use their phone or tablet to play. Along with the platform's launch is a series of games that are tailor-made for "Playlink," including "That's You."