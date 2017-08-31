PlayStation Plus Free Games for September 2017 News: Two Free Titles Leaked Ahead of Official Announcement

While PlayStation fans are still waiting for Sony's official word on the free games coming to PlayStation live members next month, a Facebook ad may have leaked two of the titles coming free this September.

PlayStation/Sony/inFamous Second Son Sony's "inFamous Second Son" is rumored to be one of the free games to be featured in next month's PlayStation Plus promo.

Sony has been somewhat inconsistent on the dates that they reveal their roster of free games coming to the PlayStation Plus. Even so, fans can reasonably expect an official announcement from the company in the last few days of the month. Usually, Sony puts out six games for their promo every month, with a few extras every now and then.

A Facebook ad, meanwhile, may have just leaked two of these six titles ahead of confirmation from Sony. Although it may be difficult to confirm if this advert is real, it does announce two titles likely coming to the PlayStation Plus this coming September.

The ad posted on "Hot UK Deals" for the Sony PlayStation mentioned that "PS Plus members – download inFAMOUS Second Son and Child of Light throughout September," as quoted by PlayStation Lifestyle.

These two games could be available for free in the PlayStation's Instant Game Collection starting Sep. 5 to Oct. 2, if this leak turns out to be accurate.

"Infamous Second Son" is an action adventure game exclusive to the PlayStation 4. This acclaimed title follows the life of Delsin Rowe, who has just discovered that he has superhuman abilities. This is not necessarily a good thing in a world where the Department of Unified Protection holds sway.

Players can choose how Rowe uses his new abilities to push back against the oppression of the DUP, as he comes to terms with how society treats those who are just a bit different from them.

"Child of Light," meanwhile, is a highly-praised modern role-playing game that combines a light, painting-like art style with excellent music and simple mechanics. Players guide Aurora as she journeys across the mysterious kingdom of Lemuria, as shown in the short trailer below.