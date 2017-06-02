PlayStation Plus Free Games June 2017 News: 'Life Is Strange,' 'Killing Floor 2' Join Roster

The previous leaks about the list of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers this June turned out to be true.

YouTube/PlayStation Screenshot from PlayStation's YouTube announcement for the June 2017 PlayStation Plus free games list.

Sony has officially confirmed that Dontnod Entertainment's episodic graphic adventure video game "Life Is Strange" and the zombie shooter game "Killing Floor 2" from Tripwire Interactive are part of the roster of the free games that will be released this month.

Both titles were mentioned on a deleted Twitter post from PlayStation Turkey in late May.

"Life Is Strange" is a five-part episodic game that is played from a third-person perspective. It first came out in 2015. Based on the press release from Sony, "Life Is Strange slickly transforms the mundane into the extraordinary over the course of its five connected episodes, with life — quite literally — spiraling out of control as each character wrestles with their regret, loss and missed opportunity."

On the other hand, "Killing Floor 2" is the first-person shooter game sequel of "Killing Floor" that was released in 2016. Sony described it as "a typical zombie horde mode and swap out the shambling undead with a mob of half-mecha-half-meat monstrosities covered in razor blades and rocket launchers."

Both games will be released for free for all PlayStation 4 consoles in the coming days.

Meanwhile, those who are using PlayStation 3 consoles will be able to download Atlus' platform action-adventure game "Abyss Odyssey" as well as Kylotonn's "WRC 5" racing game. For PlayStation Vita, "Neon Chrome" and "Spy Chameleon" will be released and it will also be available for cross-buy on PlayStation 4.

All game titles will go live on the PlayStation Network on Tuesday, June 6 just when all the free games for May will be removed from the roster. These games include "Tales from the Borderlands" and "Alienation" for PlayStation 4, "Port Royale 3: Pirates and Merchants" for PlayStation 3, as well as "Laser Disco Defenders" and "Type: Rider" for PlayStation Vita.