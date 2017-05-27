PlayStation Plus Free Games News Update: Info Leak Says 'Killing Floor 2,' 'Life is Strange' Included in June 2017 List

An information leak has recently surfaced and said that some of the games included in the June 2017 list of free games for PlayStation Plus are "Killing Floor 2" and "Life is Strange."

REUTERS/Brendan McDermidGuests attend a launch event for the new Sony PlayStation 4 Pro in New York City, U.S., September 7, 2016.

Leaked Games

According to a Turkish site, LeaderGamer, the leak came from the verified page of PlayStation Turkey. While the PlayStation social media post has since been deleted, the news source was quick to capture a screenshot of the message.

LeaderGamer added that "Killing Floor 2" and "Life is Strange" will both be offered free to PlayStation 4 players subscribed in PS Plus.

"Killing Floor 2" is a 2016-released game that was developed and published by Tripwire Interactive. This first-person shooter title offers both single and up to six-player co-op gaming. The main goal of the game is to neutralize the spread of Zeds or zombie creatures that first infested the entire Europe and other countries.

Meanwhile, "Life is Strange" is a 2015 game under the episodic adventure genre. It was developed by Dontnod Entertainment and published by Square Enix. The game follows the story of a student named Max Caulfield who has the power to go back in time at her will. The player's main goal is to control Max to prevent disasters from happening with the special ability that the character has.

Predictions

On the other hand, some fans and reports have also rounded up a list of games that they hope to be included in June 2017's free games on PS Plus that include "The Crew," "Farpoint" and more.

"The Crew" is a 2014 online racing video game developed by Ivory Tower and was published by Ubisoft. One of the main features of this title is its vast open world based on the map of the United States.

"Farpoint" is a PS4 game that is more famous for being a first-person shooter virtual reality game. Meanwhile, according to Mobipicker, there are also rumors that Sony will possibly treat PS Plus members to some VR games.