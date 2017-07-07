PlayStation Plus July 2017 Free Games Latest: 'Until Dawn,' 'Game of Thrones' Offered This Month

Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC A promotional photo of PlayStation Plus.

Every month, PlayStation Plus subscribers get tons of free games. For this month, subscribers have a total of six new free games to download on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita.

For PlayStation 4 owners, Supermassive Games' "Until Dawn" and Telltale Games' "Game of Thrones: A Telltale Series Season 1" are up for grabs. PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita owners can also enjoy the arcade bullet hell title "Don't Die, Mr. Robot," thanks to the game's cross-buy support. The other PS Vita game offered is the indie exploration game titled "Element4l."

On PlayStation 3, subscribers can download the survival action game "Tokyo Jungle" and "Darkstalkers Resurrection," also known as "Vampire Resurrection," absolutely for free.

Also, the first PlayStation Playlink mobile title, "That's You!" is available for PlayStation Plus members until Oct. 24. They can also grab a booster pack for "Orcs Must Die: Unchained" for one month after its beta launches on the 18th.

For those who are unfamiliar with these titles, "Until Dawn" follows a group of eight teenagers who celebrate their winter getaway at the fictional Blackwood Pines Lodge. Shortly after arriving, the teenagers find themselves under attack by a psychopath and must attempt to survive until sunrise.

"Game of Thrones: A Telltale Series Season 1" allows players to move their character around some scenes, interacting with several objects and initiating conversation trees with non-player characters. Decisions made by the player influence events in future episodes.

The third one, "Don't Die, Mr. Robot," is an arcade game, while "Element4l" sees the players control four elements who are bound together on a journey to shape life.

"Tokyo Jungle," on the other hand, features two modes — Story and Survival. The first mode allows players to go through missions centered around various animals, while the second one allows the player/s to take control of a creature and fights for survival against other creatures for as long as possible.

The last one, "Darkstalkers Resurrection," features characters based on either various kinds of monsters or hunters. All of them engage in combat against each other.