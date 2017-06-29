PlayStation Plus July 2017 News: 'Until Dawn,' 'Game of Thrones: A Telltale Games Series' Lead the List

With only a day left before the month of July 2017 sets in, Sony has announced the lineup of the free games it is releasing for free via its PlayStation Plus program next month. With "Until Dawn" and "Telltale Games' Game of Thrones: A Telltale Games Series" leading the list, there is no denying that PlayStation Plus members are really up to something big this summer.

PlayStation Plus July 2017Shown in a screenshot from "Until Dawn," which will arrive as one of the games in next month's PlayStation Plus free releases

After weeks of speculations as to what PlayStation Plus members can look forward to as free games to arrive this July, it has finally been revealed that "Until Dawn" and "Game of Thrones: A Telltale Games Series" are headlining next month's lineup for PlayStation 4 owners.

To the uninitiated, "Until Dawn" is a game about eight friends trapped together on a secluded mountain retreat. Although their fears consume them, they need to fight their emotion as it is the only way for them to survive the night together. Players of this game can choose one among the eight characters for the play, which involves decision making that can spell the difference between life and death.

Meanwhile, "Game of Thrones: A Telltale Games Series" is, obviously, a game based on the phenomenal HBO TV series "Game of Thrones." However, instead of assuming the role of the big "Game of Thrones" characters, players of the game are tasked to control the members of the Forrester family, who are unquestionably loyal to the Starks.

As if the two big games were not enough, Sony is also releasing the "Don't Die" game from Infinite State Games and "Mr. Robot" for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita owners.

PlayStation Vita owners can also expect the free release of I-Illusions' "Element4l," while owners of PlayStation 3 can look forward to the arrival of "Tokyo Jungle" from SIE Japan Studio and "Darkstalkers Resurrection" from Iron Studios.

July's PlayStation Plus free games will be released next Tuesday, July 4.