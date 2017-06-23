PlayStation Plus July 2017 Free Games Rumors: 'God of War 3 Remastered,' 'LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham' Likely on the List

As the month of June tapers toward its end, PlayStation owners are once again in a guessing game as to what free games will arrive via the console's PlayStation Plus program next month. While the official list of free games is expected to arrive by the end of this month, it is already speculated that "God of War 3 Remastered," "LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham," and "Oxenfree" are some of the games that may be included on the list.

Facebook/God of WarIt is said that "God of War 3 Remastered" is likely to be included on PlayStation Plus' list of free games next month.

According to unconfirmed reports, there is a possibility for "God of War 3 Remastered" to be included on next month's list of free games of PlayStation Plus. Apart from the fact that "God of War: Ascension God of War," "God of War: Ghost of Sparta," and "God of War: God of Chains of Olympus" have already been released for free to PlayStation Plus subscribers, fans of the "God of War" series of games have also been hyped up with the release of the "God of War 4" gameplay trailer at the just concluded Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

Nonetheless, as "God of War 3 Remastered" is still considered a popular game, PlayStation Universe, despite being hopeful, doubts whether it will really be released as a free game of the service next month.

On the other hand, it is also said that it is possible for PlayStation Plus to release "LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham" as a free game this July. As the gaming console's online service has already released "LEGO Batman" and "LEGO Batman 2" in the past, it is said that it is already high time for a next "LEGO Batman" game to arrive.

As PlayStation Plus is known to release at least one indie game every month, the supernatural graphic adventure game from Night School Studio "Oxenfree" is said to be one of the games that is likely to arrive for free next month. As the said game successfully got the nod of the critics since its release last year, it is considered to be an excellent bonus for PlayStation Plus members next month, if it is, indeed, included on the list.

While the three mentioned games are nothing short of exciting, PlayStation Plus members are reminded that the list is nothing more than a prediction. Hence, those who wish to receive the games for free next month should take everything with a grain of salt for now and hope for the best.