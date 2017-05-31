Playstation Plus June 2017 Free Games List News: More Titles Confirmed

PlayStation Plus subscribers are getting a couple of big titles from the list of free games this June.

Facebook/DONTNOD.Entertainment"Life is Strange" is included in the PlayStation Plus free games lineup for June.

A week after the controversial leak, PlayStation has finally confirmed that Dontnod Entertainment's "Life is Strange" and Tripwire Interactive's "Killing Floor 2" are games that may be downloaded for free in June. According to PSU, PlayStation Turkey's Twitter account blew the whistle on the episodic adventure and zombie shooter, after an image of both of the games was uploaded (and quickly deleted) in the social media outlet.

"Life is Strange" is an episodic graphic adventure video game tagged by the website as "one of the games of the generation." The five-episode drama follows the adventure of photography student Max Caulfield, who has the ability to rewind time. After foreseeing the future, she must make the right choices to save the town from an approaching storm.

"Life is Strange's" inclusion came as no surprise to many after Dontnod Entertainment previously announced that they are currently working on its sequel.

Meanwhile, Tripwire Interactive's first-person shooter video game "Killing Floor 2" quickly got a huge following after it debuted last year on the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC. It is based on the premise of "Killing Floor," where a defeated European Union tries to stop the deadly outbreak of Zeds or zombie like creatures that were created by a bio-technology firm called Horzine.

The other titles for the June lineup have now been reportedly confirmed. These are "Abyss Odyssey" and "WRC 5: World Rally Championship" for the PS3, and "Neon Chrome" (cross-buy with PS4) and "Spy Chameleon" for PS Vita.

Meanwhile, subscribers may still download the PS Plus titles for May. According to Express, these will be available until June 6. "Tales from the Borderlands" and "Alienation" are free on PS4, while "Blood Knights" and "Port Royale 3" are available on PS3. PlayStation Vita users may download "Laser Disco Defenders" and "Type: Rider." Both are available via Cross Buy with PS4.