PlayStation Plus June 2017 Free Games List News: Rumored Free Games Leaked by PlayStation Turkey?

Sony is about to release the latest free games lineup for PlayStation Plus subscribers for the month of June 2017, but it seems PlayStation Turkey already teased the titles ahead of its official launch.

Dontnod Entertainment's Life Is Strange video game is rumored to be a part of PlayStation Plus June 2017 free games lineup.

Based on a post of PlayStation Turkey on Twitter, two of the titles for the June 2017 free games lineup include Square Enix's episodic graphic adventure game "Life Is Strange" and Tripwire Interactive's "Killing Floor 2." The tweet has been deleted, but several fans managed to screengrab the said post.

"Life Is Strange" was developed by Dontnod Entertainment for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC in 2015. It features the story of photography student Max Caulfield, who found out about her talent to rewind time. All her actions will cause the butterfly effect.

On the other hand, "Killing Floor 2" is the sequel to the first-person shooter game that was first released for retail in 2009. It centers on the events that happened in the first game where a deadly outbreak spread from the bio-tech corporation called Horzine, which created the zombie-like creatures called Zeds.

While Sony has yet to confirm if the post from the Turkish division of the company is valid, PlayStation Plus subscribers can still enjoy the free games that are included in the May 2017 lineup.

It includes Telltale Games' episodic game "Tales from the Borderlands," Housemarque's "Alienation" for the European market and 505 Games's "Abzu" for the North American market for PlayStation 4 subscribers. For PlayStation 3 players, they can enjoy "Blood Knights" and "Port Royale 3: Pirates and Merchants," while "Laser Disco Defenders" has been released for PS Vita players that is also offered as a cross buy with PlayStation 4, while "Type: Rider" can also be downloaded for free PS Vita and as a cross buy option on PS4.

The June 2017 free game's list is expected to be released on Tuesday, June 6.