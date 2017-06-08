PlayStation Plus June 2017 Free Games News: Six Titles Available Until July 3

PlayStation Plus members will be happy to know that new games are available for free this month until July 3 on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita.

REUTERS/Yuya ShinoA man plays a video game on Sony Corp's PlayStation 4 console at its showroom in Tokyo.

On the PlayStation 4, Plus members will have four games available for free play: "Killing Floor 2," "Life is Strange," "Neon Chrome" and "Spy Chameleon." The latter two are available on the PlayStation 4 through Cross-Buy support with the PlayStation Vita.

Tripwire Interactive's "Killing Floor 2" is a first-person shooter game that features both single-player and multiplayer modes. In this game, players fight through hordes of Zeds or zombies and make their way to boss battles. On the other hand, Square Enix's "Life is Strange" is a third-person, single-player graphic adventure game that follows an episodic format.

On the PlayStation 3, Plus members will have two games available for free play: Atlus' "Abyss Odyssey" and Bigben Interactive's "WRC 5: World Rally Championship."

"Abyss Odyssey" is an action-adventure game that offers both single-player and multiplayer gameplay. Lauded for its art style, the game features a mix of different genres and elements. Meanwhile, "WRC 5: World Rally Championship" is racing video game that also has single-player and multiplayer modes.

Finally, the PlayStation Vita has "Neon Chrome" and "Spy Chameleon" as the free titles for the month of June. Described as "a ruthless cyberpunk top-down shooter" on its website, "Neon Chrome" has a unique setting of an arcology with the player's ultimate goal to take down the Overseer.

"Spy Chameleon," on the other hand, is an arcade-puzzle game that employs a cartoonish visual style. The player assumes the role of an RGB agent tasked with different goals. The game is made even more interesting due to the color-changing ability of the titular character controlled by the player.

Interested players can download the games through the PlayStation Store. However, only PlayStation Plus members have access to the program.