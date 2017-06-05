PlayStation Plus June 2017 News: New Line-Up of Free Games Released

PlayStation Plus has released a new set of games free for download for the month of June.

These games include "Killing Floor 2," "Life Is Strange," "Abyss Odyssey," "WRC 5," "Neon Chrome," and "Spy Chameleon," the official blog for PlayStation confirmed.

In the first-person zombie shooter video game "Killing Floor 2," players join a group of civilians, soldiers, and mercenaries that aim to exterminate the murderous clones known as Zeds, which have taken over the European Union. The Zeds were created when the Horzine Biotech failed in cloning, which then led to an outbreak of Zeds that have taken over Europe. This game is free for PS4 Plus owners.

The other game free for PS4 Plus, "Life Is Strange," is a "five-part episodic game that sets out to revolutionise story based choice and consequence games by allowing the player to rewind time and affect the past, present and future," according to the game's website. Gamers will play as Max, who will discover time-bending abilities when she saves her friend Chloe. In the game, Max and Chloe will start an investigation about the uncharted side of Arcadia Bay and the truth about the disappearance of a student.

In "Abyss Odyssey," which is free for PS3 Plus, gamers will go on an "action adventure game featuring a complex fighting engine in procedurally generated levels that destines its three warriors to battle a different abyss each time!" the Steam page lists.

The other game free for PS3 Plus is "WRC 5: World Rally Championship," a racing simulation game that allows gamers to experience the 2015 FIA World Rally Championship.

The games free for download this month for PS Vita are "Neon Chrome," a top-down shooting video game, and "Spy Chameleon," a challenging arcade-puzzle game where players will avoid being seen through the camouflaging abilities of the main character.