PlayStation Plus May 2017 Free Games List Update: The Standout in Sony's Latest Offerings

Many would agree that this month's lineup of free games for the PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) program is not the strongest Sony has put out, but media outlets believe it still has something to offer.

(Photo; Telltale Games)A screenshot of "Tales from the Borderlands," one of the free games for PS Plus May 2017.

Sony is giving away the episodic interactive comedy graphic adventure sci-fi video game, "Tales from the Borderlands," which Attack of the Fanboy believes is the most popular and the best game in the bunch.

Released in 2014, the PS Plus free game has enjoyed an overwhelmingly positive reception from gamers. It still holds up three years later as "Tales from the Borderlands" keeps its status as a favorite.

The title is set after the events of "Borderlands 2" and brings players in the "unforgiving world of Pandora" where they follow the exploits of Rhys and Fiona.

The former is a Hyperion "suit" dreaming of being the next Handsome Jack while the latter is a Pandoran con artist looking to score her biggest ever swindle. Together, they will go on a journey to get the money they believe is theirs.

"Their journey will take you on a wild ride where gangsters, bandit lords, and Vault Hunters are just some of the obstacles you'll encounter, in this new take on the award-winning universe created by Gearbox Software."

"Tales from the Borderlands" is deemed by many as the best game from Telltale since its "The Walking Dead" series so it is quite a big deal for it to be made available as a PS Plus free game for May.

It is also a good way for gamers to get into the series. After all, there is a new installment, "Borderlands 3," in the works by Gearbox Software.

Another standout from the PS Plus free games list for May 2017 is "Abzu," an adventure game that takes players at the heart of the ocean, where they will discover the secrets and majestic creatures of a lush hidden world.

Other titles included in the PS Plus free game lineup for May include the "Blood Knights" and "Port Royale 3: Pirates and Merchants" for the PlayStation 3 and "Laser Disco Defenders" and "Type: Rider" for PS Vita.