PlayStation Plus May 2017 Free Games Rumors: Which Titles May Be Free to Play Next Month?

April is about to end and on its heels comes the list of games that will be made available for free for PlayStation Plus subscribers in May. Although the announcement usually comes before the month itself rolls around, this time the titles seem to have hit a bit of a snag.

Facebook/PlayStation Which games will be free to play for PlayStation Plus subscribers in May?

There are, however, an abundance of predictions about which games may make it to the roster of free titles next month. PlayStation Universe has brought forth a list of interesting games that includes a strategy game, an iconic platform game hero, a top-down cyberpunk shooter game and a survival horror prequel.

In "The Escapists," developed by Team 17, the objective is simple: Help the playable character escape one prison after another to keep progressing to the subsequent levels. This title will undoubtedly appeal to players who love a little game of trial-and-error and are up for tougher challenges in each progressive round.

"Rayman Legends" features the iconic hero Rayman, who came to PlayStation 4 in 2014, and brought one of the finest gaming experiences in its genre for the current generation of game consoles. The title was developed by Ubisoft Montpellier and offers up to 120 playable levels, including 40 remastered ones from the original "Rayman Origins."

"Neon Chrome" combines top-down shooter and endless replayability with challenging procedural levels. Players can navigate each level by blasting their way through walls and enemies using their guns and cybernetic abilities.

On the other hand, Fiddlesticks' "Hue" is a vibrant puzzle game that requires players to shift the "hue" of the world around in order to create rifts wherein the colors may collide.

Meanwhile, Capcom's "Resident Evil Zero HD," which is playable on PlayStation 3, is a third-person survival horror video game that separates itself from its predecessors by allowing players to control either one of two protagonists.

This is an unofficial list and Sony has yet to release the titles of games that will be available for free for PlayStation Plus subscribers.