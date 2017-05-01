PlayStation Plus May 2017 Free Games Update: 'Tales from the Borderlands,' 'Abzu' and More Available for Free Download on May 2

Since April has now come to a close, Sony Interactive Entertainment has unveiled its May 2017 free games lineup for PlayStation Plus subscribers for the PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita platforms.

(Photo: YouTube/PlayStation)A screenshot from the announcement video of the PlayStation Plus free games lineup for May 2017.

As announced by Sony, PlayStation Plus subscribers who use the current generation PS4 platform will be treated to the most notable titles in the lineup such as Telltale Games' "Tales from the Borderlands" and Giant Squid's "Abzu."

"Abzu" is an undersea adventure that allows players to step into the role of a deep-sea diver who swims with a large variety of marine life, and debuted back in August 2016 on the PS4 and PC.

"Tales from the Borderlands," on the other hand, is an episodic adventure video game developed by Telltale Games, which is based on the original "Borderlands" franchise by Gearbox Software. The video game centers around the stories of two main characters — Rhys, a Hyperion business shark, and Fiona, a con artist.

Aside from these games, PS4 owners with PlayStation Plus subscription will also get both of the free PlayStation Vita games this month because of Sony's cross-buy program.

The free PS Vita game titles available this month are Out of Bounds Games' "Laser Disco Defenders" — a bullet-hell shooter — and Ex Nihilo's "Type: Rider" — an action/puzzle game in which players take on the role of a punctuation colon as it navigates through levels that are inspired by the history of typography.

Meanwhile, PlayStation 3 users with PlayStation Plus subscriptions will receive two separate games. The first one is Deck 13 Interactive's hack-and-slash action game "Blood Knights," while the second one is the business simulation game "Port Royal 3: Pirates and Merchants."

All these games will be become available for download for free for PlayStation Plus subscribers starting Tuesday, May 2. In the meantime, subscribers can still take advantage of the free games line up for April 2017 while they are still available.