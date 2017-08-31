PlayStation Plus September 2017 Free Games List: Sony Changes Lineup For Next Month's Free Games

PlayStation PlayStation Plus subscribers will finally get the "inFamous Second Son" for free for the entire month of September 2017.

The previous version of the free games roster includes "Monster Jam Battlegrounds" and "Hustle Kings" for PlayStation 3, as well as "Hue" and "Sky Force Anniversary" for PlayStation Vita that is also offered for cross-buying with PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3.

However, the new list for the US and Canada subscribers will reportedly get other video game titles due to an error committed by Sony.

In the new lineup that was posted on the Official PlayStation website, PlayStation Plus subscribers will still get the open-world action-adventure game "infamous: Second Son" that was developed by Sucker Punch Productions released in 2014. PlayStation 4 players will be able to take on the role of protagonist Delsin Rowe, who suddenly discovered that he possesses several superhuman powers during the time when the world is afraid of people like him.

Another free game for PlayStation 4 is the first-person aerial combat game titled "Strike Vector Ex" from independent developer Ragequit Corporation. For its PlayStation release, the game developer added several console-based controls and incorporated new features that will work well for PlayStation 4.

Meanwhile, the replacements for PlayStation 3's free games include Kylotonn Entertainment's 2013-released "Truck Racer" as well as Eko Software's sports-sim game "Handball 2016."

PlayStation Vita players, on the other hand, will also get Vertex Pop's action game "We Are Doomed" which they can cross buy with PlayStation 4 as well as the simulation game "Hatoful Boyfriend" from Hato Moa, which is also available for cross buying with PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3.

All the game titles are expected to go live in the month of September 2017.

In addition, the gaming company also announced that PlayStation VR owners from the US and Canada will get a bonus game titled "RIGS Mechanize Combat League" from Sept. 5 up to Nov. 7.