PlayStation Plus September 2017 Free Games News: It's A Big Month For Members

Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC A promotional photo of PlayStation Plus

It's the first week of a new month which means one thing for PlayStation fans — new PlayStation Plus games are now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita. PS Plus members are in for a big month as there are more than the usual six free games for the month of September.

PS 4 owners get the lion's share of free games this month with five games lined up although gamers in Europe and America will receive two different game lineup between them. The standard fare includes "Infamous: Second Son" along with either "Strike Vector EX" or "Child of Light" for US and European members respectively.

The platform also shares "Hatoful Boyfriend" and "We Are Doomed" with the PS Vita thanks to the Cross-Buy support for the platforms. Hatoful Boyfriend has received a lot of praise for its innovative style of gaming experience. The storyline of the game is set on an alternate universe where birds have taken the role of humans in a society.

Additionally, the PlayStation Virtual Reality game "Rigs" will be free for the next two months completing the PS4's line up for the month.

PS3 owners will receive two games this month, "Handball 16" and "Truck Racer."

All these titles with the exception "Rigs" will be available for PS Plus members until Oct. 3. "Rigs," on the other hand, will be available for the PS4 and PS VR until Nov. 7 and the freebies don't stop there. As an added bonus, PS4 owners will also be able to play "Dead by Daylight" for free from Sept. 15-18 and will be on sale until Sept. 22.

To avail of these free games, players can simply visit the PlayStation Store through the official website or through their console. These freebies are available only for those who own a PS Plus subscription.

Membership currently costs $59.99 for an annual membership, $24.99 for three months, and $9.99 for one-month membership.