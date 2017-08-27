Playstation Plus September 2017 Free Games Rumors: 'Payday 2: Crimewave Edition' Rumored to Headline the List

PlayStation/Sony A promo image for the PlayStation Plus free games promo, featuring "Assassin's Creed: Freedom Cry" and "Just Cause 3," for the month of August.

September is fast-approaching and members of the gaming community are already looking forward to Sony's next big announcement: The PlayStation Plus free games list arriving on the console next month. Although the company has not yet confirmed when it will make the big announcement, several predictions have already surfaced online as to which games will be offered for free for the month of September.

Every month, PlayStation owners who subscribe to PlayStation Plus get to indulge in free titles. As of now, gaming enthusiasts are still patiently waiting for Sony to announce what it will include in its September 2017 collection. However, there are already rumors that the next big title arriving on the console is "Payday 2: Crimewave Edition."

Free titles for August include "Just Cause 3," which came with "Assassin's Creed: Freedom Cry" and is one of the most exciting and expensive games developed by Avalanche Studios and Square Enix.

Now that September is fast-approaching, predictions are emerging about what PlayStation Plus could have in store for gamers. Some predict that in the coming month, "Payday 2: Crimewave Edition" will headline PlayStation Plus' list of free titles. This game had already been featured on the PS3 PlayStation Plus before, but it was only in 2015 that it became widely known for its new weapon and character packs.

Other games that are rumored to be offered for free next month are platform shooter "Ratchet & Clank;" "Steep," which was first released in December last year and has offered free trials and price reductions since then; "Terraria," the Minecraft-inspired game by 505 Games which was made available on the PlayStation for Vita in 2014; the "Talos Principle," an indie philosophical puzzle game by Croteam; and the mystery adventure game "Firewatch."

PlayStation Plus subscribers can expect Sony to make the official announcement in the coming week.