PlayStation Press Conference Date Revealed: Sony to Kick Off Tokyo Game Show 2017 With New Announcements

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia will be kicking off the Tokyo Game Show (TGS) 2017 with their PlayStation Press Conference (PSPC). The biggest show for Japanese games is set to be held in Makuhari Messe, Chiba from Thursday, Sept. 21 up until Sunday, Sept. 24.

The conference will be held at Shinagawa Inter City on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 4 p.m. JST. It is also scheduled to be live-streamed on YouTube so Western audiences can catch it at 3 a.m. EDT.

The announcement was made in Japanese via the company's Japanese PlayStation Blog. An English translation is available on Gematsu for those who wish to read it in its entirety.

The conference is expected to unveil a number of new Japanese games for Sony's current platforms, namely the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. This appears to be a tradition for the company as far as their previous pre-TGS conferences are concerned.

In last year's PlayStation Press Conference, fans saw the world premiere reveals of Koei Tecmo's "Warriors All-Stars," Square Enix's "SaGa Scarlet Grace," a special edition "Final Fantasy XV" for the PS4, and D3 Publisher's "Earth Defense Force 5." This year's PSPC will likely be the same with new titles being announced from different Japanese publishers.

In addition to new games, the conference will likely confirm the release dates for some games already announced by the company and may see the reveal new console bundles. With rumors that the PlayStation 5 is already on the horizon, it would not be surprising if a few hints will be made regarding Sony's new flagship console as well.

For those lucky enough to be in Japan during the video game expo, TGS 2017 will be open to the public during the final two days.