PlayStation Security News: Group Hacks Official Social Media Accounts; Claims PSN Database Was Also Breached

For a short period of time, several official PlayStation social media accounts were hacked. And now, the group responsible for it claims they were able to access the PlayStation Now database as well.

The group OurMine has claimed the hacking activities that allowed them to gain access to the main PlayStation Twitter account on Sunday as well as the regional page of PlayStation Brasil.

It did not take too long before Sony was able to regain access to the accounts. After doing so, the company deleted all tweets made by the hackers who were also claiming to be a "security group."

On the other hand, several followers were able to save screenshots of the tweets made by OurMine using the official PlayStation accounts.

In the group's first tweet, they introduced themselves as OurMine and said: "We are a security group, if you works at PlayStation then please contact us."

Then, shortly after, the group posted tweets both on the PlayStation and PlayStation Brasil accounts and claimed that they have also breached the PlayStation Now database.

In another social media post, OurMine told followers that they were not going to leak the database and any information they gained access to on PlayStation Now, as they reiterated that a Sony staff must contact them.

Business Insider was able to get a statement from OurMine, who said: "We got only registration info [usernames, names, emails, etc.]. No, we are not going to release it. We are a security group; we will only send it to Sony to prove it. And no, Sony haven't contact us yet."

As of this writing, there are no updates yet whether Sony has already reached out to OurMine as they did not make any comment about the hacking incident.

The Ask PlayStation Twitter account of the company appeared active in entertaining questions from its patrons but not a single tweet was issued to address the alleged system breach.