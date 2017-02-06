PlayStation Store New Games List for Feb. 2017: 'Nioh,' 'Ping Pong VR' and Many More Arrive This Week

PlayStation owners are in for a wild ride as another huge array of games is coming this week. From action role-playing games to puzzle platformers, there is bound to be something for everyone.

PlayStation official website "Nioh," an action RPG from Koei Tecmo Games, arrives on the PlayStation 4 this week.

"The Drop" features new releases for the week beginning Feb. 7 for avid fans. On the PlayStation blog post, Sony Interactive Entertainment America social media senior specialist, Ryan Clements, has enumerated a total of nine titles for players to enjoy. Seven of these are exclusively for the PlayStation 4 (PS4), one game can be enjoyed via the PS VR, while one title is available via PS4 and PS Vita cross buy.

The most anticipated in the list is arguably Koei Tecmo Games' "Nioh," the action role-playing game (RPG) that follows the story of the blond-haired William as he fights his way through the war-torn era of 16th-century Japan. The player will have to master three fighting stances and employ the help of spirit guardians to overpower demons known as the Yokai.

For sporty individuals who would like to take an active lifestyle combined with using virtual reality (VR), "Ping Pong VR" is definitely up one's alley. Coming first to PC platforms via Steam, it features realistic controls that mimic one's movements and also has the added bonus of seeing fully animated audiences. It has garnered generally positive reviews, and so it will be interesting to see how it fits on the PS VR platform.

Aside from the two highlighted titles, other games that are coming this week include "8 Days," "How to Survive 2," "Kitty Powers Matchmaker," "The Onion Knights," "So Many Me," "Super Gunworld 2" and "Uncanny Valley." New music and video contents are also coming, with the films "Hacksaw Ridge" and "Moonlight" being some that are worth noticing.

"The Drop" introduces new contents for PS owners every Tuesday, so there is always something new every week.