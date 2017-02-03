PlayStation VR Bundle Returns; 'Until Dawn: Rush of Blood' Swap With 'PlayStation VR Worlds' Also Available

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

All PlayStation VR (PS VR) enthusiasts who were not able to grab a "Launch Bundle" last year should rejoice as Sony is finally bringing the offer back. Also, a second bundle is to be rolled out for those who want to swap "Dawn: Rush of Blood" with another title.

The PlayStation VR preorder bundle, "Launch Bundle," was made available on October 2016. Those who purchased the console were able to receive the necessary accessories such as the headset and the PlayStation (PS) camera. Also, a collection of games called "PlayStation VR Worlds," a VR demo disc and two PS Move controllers came with the bundle for players to enjoy the games even further.

Now, PS4 owners can soon enjoy the bundle as it is set to hit the shelves next week. For $500, they will get the same pack and the same perks that the first batch of owners are currently enjoying.

Sony also offers a second bundle that is focused on "Until Dawn: Rush of Blood." This has the same bundle offer as the initial offering, but with an option to swap the title to play the "PlayStation VR Worlds." The bundle is also priced at $500 and will be available at EB Games and GameStop "later this month."

"Until Dawn: Rush of Blood," according to GameSpot, is a great game to be coupled with virtual reality (VR) accessories. The game features "realistic" threats that bring twice the terror to players when played over a VR platform.

Players who want to get both "Until Dawn: Rush of Blood" and "PlayStation VR Worlds" should also note that each title can be bought as standalone packs. The latter can be bought for $40 while "Until Dawn: Rush of Blood" costs $20.

The basic PSVR version only has the headset and demo disc, which can be owned for $399. Tech Radar has a list of PlayStation VR deals from different retail stores.