PlayStation VR Price Cut: Bundles Available for $50-$60 Less Starting September

PlayStation The PSVR will be available for to off of its original price in September.

Earlier this week, Sony made a big announcement about its two PlayStation virtual reality offerings. The technology company confirmed that starting September, it would start issuing a price cut on the PSVR, allegedly to keep it alive amidst the discounts recently applied by HTC and Facebook on its high-end headsets.

Sony announced a few days ago that starting Sept. 1, a PSVR set will be available with a free PlayStation Camera for $399. This is a pretty good deal, especially since the PlayStation Camera does not come cheap at around $59.

Also included in the price cut is the PlayStation VR's pricier bundle, which can be purchased with $50 off the original price. The said bundle was originally worth $499 and comes with a camera, two PlayStation Move controllers and the Sony mini-game collection titled "PlayStation VR Worlds." With the price cut, gamers can finally purchase the whole thing for only $449.



Meanwhile, there are reports that the Oculus Rift has extended its sale. Interested customers can buy the device along with its controllers for $400 but only up to Sept. 4. The price will shoot up to $500 after the said date.

A comparison of the new prices of the PlayStation VR bundles and their rivals shows that despite the price cuts, Sony's bundles will not be that much cheaper than its counterparts, especially in the U.S. The advantage of the PlayStation VR, however, is that unlike its counterparts - the HTC Vive or Oculus Rift - it only needs a PlayStation 4, which is also available for sale in AU and the US. The HTC Vive and Oculus Rift both need a $500-plus gaming PC in order to work.

The price cut reportedly came as a result of the significant slowdown in Sony's sales for the past couple of months. Although the company is said to have shipped 915,000 units of its PlayStation VR in February, it reportedly failed to hit its 1 million sales target in June.