'Pokéland' Release Date News: New Pokémon Mobile Game Announced; Now in Alpha Testing

News sources shared that a new Pokémon mobile game called "PokéLand" has been announced in Japan by The Pokémon Company and has entered the alpha testing stage.

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-HoonPerformers wearing Pokemon's character Pikachu costumes take part in a parade in Yokohama, Japan, August 7, 2016.

Alpha testing is the stage software products go through before they are released for beta testing. It is done in more like a laboratory-type set-up where the testing is limited to employees of the company. On the other hand, beta testing normally involves third-party developers, and later on, the end users.

However, based on the report, it looks like The Pokémon Company selected several players with Nintendo Accounts to participate in the alpha testing. Note, though, that any achievements or progress that the testers acquired during the alpha testing will be lost once it is over.

According to Serebii.net, "PokéLand" was announced in Japan last May 30 and will be in alpha testing from that day until June 9. The report specifically mentioned that the upcoming game is being tested on the Android platform. However, the game will likely be available for the iOS as well.

The same report adds that The Pokémon Company has already gathered enough testers for the alpha testing until June 9. However, as the development progresses, they will be needing more participants.

While "PokéLand" is in the alpha testing stage, the game contains 134 different types of Pokémon. There are 52 currently available stages and 15 more challenges as testers climb 15 floors up the Champion Tower.

The report adds that the game will require an online connection to be played. New islands can be unlocked when testers spend in-game currency referred to in the report as diamonds — the common monetary representation on Pokémon games.

"PokéLand" is also said to feature a "special detector" that will be available every 30 minutes. Meanwhile, points and gears acquired while playing can be used to "power up" Pokémon.

Since "PokéLand" is in a relatively early stage of development, the game's release date has yet to be announced.