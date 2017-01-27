Pokémon Bank Update: Pokémon Can Now Be Transported to 'Sun and Moon,' Plus More Perks for Users Until Oct. 2

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The all-new Pokémon Bank is now compatible with "Pokémon Sun" and "Pokémon Moon." This will allow the players to transfer their Pokémon to other titles. Furthermore, there are more surprises that await the players.

The update comes with a special gift that fans will surely enjoy. From today until October 2, players will get a Z-Crystal item for Pokémon Mew. The Pokémon Company also announced more features in the Pokémon Bank update, including an Adventure Record that allows players to save some important data from all registered apps. This already includes the wild Pokémon battles and the ones that were caught by the players.

"Pokémon Bank is an application and service that will allow you to deposit, store, and manage your Pokémon in private Boxes on the Internet. The application has been updated to support the Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon games," the description of the app reads.

"Pokémon Bank will be a powerful resource for players who like to obtain many different kinds of Pokémon, or for those who want to raise many Pokémon in preparation for battles and competitions."

Furthermore, the Poké Miles currency can now be collected and be transferred as Battle Points to "Pokémon Sun and Moon," and be used as an advantage in the Festival Plaza.

It is good to note, however, that the Pokémon caught in "Pokémon Omega Ruby," "Pokémon Alpha Sapphire," "Pokémon X" and "Pokémon Y" can be transported via the cloud service in order to be used in the "Pokémon Sun and Moon" battle. The Pokémon caught from the mentioned four titles can be transported back to them, but the new caught ones in the new titles cannot be transported to the older games.

For those who have "Pokémon White," "Pokémon White 2," "Pokémon Black," "Pokémon Black 2," "Pokémon Blue," "Pokémon Red" and "Pokémon Yellow," they now have an option to transfer their Pokémon to the Pokémon Bank, but they can no longer return their Pokémons to their old titles.