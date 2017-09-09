Pokemon CEO Shares What's in Store for 'Pokemon GO' and Upcoming Nintendo Switch Game

Instagram/pokemongoapp Legendary Pokémon Raikou, Entei, and Suicune."

There is no doubt that "Pokemon GO" of Niantic Labs is now one of the most successful mobile games in history. Despite its numerous milestones and accolades, changes will still take effect for the game in the near future.

The Pokemon Company CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara shared in an interview with Bloomberg the things that are in store for the title. The head honcho confirmed that they are looking to incorporate some features from other Pokemon games into the hit mobile game.

"We've only accomplished 10 percent of what Pokémon and Niantic are trying to do, so going forward we will have to include fundamental Pokémon experiences such as Pokémon trading and peer-to-peer battles, and other possibilities," Ishihara revealed.

Moreover, he said that they are trying to strike a balance in game design, the Pokemon creatures' different characteristics, and the players' sentiments about their respective Pokemon. He raised the possibility of matching the Pokemon to a place that is in tune with their abilities, like chilly Pokemon appearing in a cold climate.

Though the idea may seem interesting, Ishihara is aware of the risks and challenges that may arise. "For example, if you have a setting for electric-type Pokémon (such as Pikachu) to appear at power plants, is that really a good idea for you to find one in such a location -- is it safe, and is it OK regionally? We see it as a very realistic problem," he stressed.

Meanwhile, the Pokemon CEO also revealed more details on the upcoming "Pokemon" game for the Nintendo Switch. He said that they see the game as an opportunity to take the title in a "deeper" and "higher level of expression." There is still no date for the game's launching, though it is scheduled to roll out in 2018 at the earliest.

In other Pokemon news, Heavy reported that the first batch of Exclusive Raid passes has started to appear in "Pokemon GO." The passes started to emerge after Niantic employed forced app updates for both the iOS and Android players.

With changes continuously being injected into the game, it is interesting to see if they are enough to sustain the title's success through the end of the year.