Pokémon Company Chief Says He Thought Nintendo Switch Will Fail Before Console's Release

Considering the challenges they faced last year when they were threatened by a possible bankruptcy, Nintendo made a spectacular comeback this year with their performance and dedication epitomized by the Switch, as well as their surprises during this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

However, not everyone thought they would succeed, and recent reports reveal that Pokémon Company CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara told Nintendo that he thought they would not succeed with the Switch.

"I told Nintendo that Switch wouldn't be a success before it went on sale, because I thought that in the age of the smartphone, no one would carry out a game console," Ishihara told Nintendo Everything in an interview, "It's obvious I was wrong. I came to realize the key to a successful game is quite simple: software with absolute quality leads sales of hardware."

Furthermore, it seems that the CEO of the popular and nostalgic universe also thinks that the Nintendo Switch might not be so different from their previous releases in the form of the 2DS and 3DS. Unlike most consoles, the Nintendo Switch does not assume connectivity every single time it boots up. This makes it more accessible to games like "Pokémon."

Given the fact that Ishihara acknowledged the potential of the Nintendo Switch, some fans are speculating that they might be working on something for the console itself.

Although no official word has been released on the topic as of yet, Ishihara himself has teased that the Nintendo Switch might be an important platform to explore in order to get more depth for the "Pokémon" universe.

Currently, there is limited information on the role-playing video game title that the Pokémon Company seems to be developing specifically for the Nintendo Switch. For the meantime, fans are advised to explore the world of new experience that "Pokémon Ultra Moon" and "Pokémon Ultra Sun" are offering through the new Nintendo 3DS.