'Pokémon Duel' Hits Google Play And Apple App Store, Offers A Different Spin On 'Pokémon' Games

Pokémon fans have a new mobile game they can try out in the form of "Pokémon Duel," though they may find that this is significantly different from other titles produced previously by the franchise.

YouTube courtesy of PokémonA 'Pokémon' game with greater emphasis on strategic gameplay is what players can expect from 'Pokémon Duel'

This is because instead of being the classic RPG-style title playable on handheld gaming devices or the augmented reality game that is "Pokémon Go," this offering brings more strategy gameplay elements into the fold.

As outlined over on the official Pokémon website, the goal of players in this mobile game is to reach a designated goal area located in their opponent's territory. In order to do that, they will need to carefully move and deploy different Pokémon figures.

The Pokémon figures possess different attributes that can help or hurt them and players need to come up with combinations that can work well together so they can defeat their foes.

Pokémon figures can also go up against each other when opposing ones meet on the battlefield, so it helps to have strong ones on your side.

There are also plates that can grant special abilities in "Pokémon Duel," and these can factor heavily into the outcome of a match as well.

Considering all these things and then working out successful strategies is what players need to do if they want to be consistently successful in this game. They will also need to play quite often if they want to acquire the most powerful Pokémon figures available.

While the game itself is free to download from the Google Play and Apple App stores, there are some in-app purchases players can check out as well.

Notably, while fans in the United States may just be getting this game, those in Japan have been able to play it for quite some time now, according to a recent report from Touch Arcade.

More news about "Pokémon Duel" should be made available soon.