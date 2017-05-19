'Pokémon GO' Adventure Week Event Update: Rock-Type Pokémon Spawn Rates Increased, New Wardrobe Item Revealed

Niantic truly understands the significance of events to every "Pokémon GO" player. That is because the studio has just recently introduced a brand-new one called Adventure Week. This time around, the spotlight belongs to the rock-type pocket monsters.

YouTube/Pokemon GO The new "Pokémon GO" event called Adventure Week increases the spawn rates of rock-type creatures such as Omanyte and Geodude.

According to AJC, on Thursday, May 18, the company introduced a new "Pokémon GO" event. It is a week-long occasion and thus, expected to wrap up next Thursday, May 25. It is an in-game celebration specifically designed "to honor the memories created so far," while being a collective journey for everyone to enjoy.

Adventure Week increases the spawn rates of rock-type creatures such as Geodude, Omanyte and Kabuto. Other fossil-based species — be it rare or not — are also expected to appear more frequently than before. For players hoping to capture their first Onyx or Aerodactyl, this is the event to take part in.

Forbes reports that the aforementioned "Pokémon GO" event provides a whopping 50 percent discount on all PokéBalls. Players are also given the chance to acquire more items from PokéStops. Above all, they can obtain more candies without the burden of having to walk long distances with their Buddy Pokémon.

Interestingly, the event comes with a special "Pokémon GO" wardrobe item called the Expedition Hat. It is available for everyone and is for free. It should be noted that this event is not deemed as a micro event like the recently concluded Worldwide Bloom. The latter basically arrived with no bonuses but did increase spawn rates of grass-type Pokémon.

It remains a mystery, however, if Niantic has fixed the biome issue with the arrival of Adventure Week. The said issue first appeared in Worldwide Bloom, affecting the spawn rates of some Pokémon in certain areas. It seems players will have to find it out for themselves during the span of the current event.