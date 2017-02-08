'Pokémon GO' and 'Fire Emblem Heroes' Compared: What Can Niantic Labs Pick Up From Nintendo?

With the release of "Fire Emblem Heroes" earlier this month, many have been quick to compare the mobile game with another popular title that was released late last year: "Pokémon GO." Reviews have been positive for the new Nintendo game so far, but how exactly does it compare to Niantic Labs' augmented reality game?

Reuters/KIM KYUNG HOONNiantic Labs' 'Pokemon GO' is being compared to Nintendo's 'Fire Emblem Heroes.'

When "Pokémon GO" was released in 2016, the world came to a screeching halt as almost everyone paid more attention to their screens rather than their surroundings. It became the latest sensation that swept the nation. But after several weeks of trying to catch them all, it soon became clear that "Pokémon GO" had outstayed its welcome. A lot of fans grew tired of the gameplay, but Niantic Labs has continued to release content and updates for the ones who have remained.

Now, with "Fire Emblem Heroes" potentially taking the crown of being the most addictive mobile game, comparisons are being drawn. With this in mind, Forbes has outlined a few of the features "Pokémon GO" may want to emulate and some that it should stay away from.

The publication notes that a particularly attractive feature from "Fire Emblem Heroes" is being able to "merge" similar heroes to create more powerful ones. In "Pokémon GO," players are able to evolve the Pokémon if many of the same kind are collected and transferred. However, it would also be a good idea to have the option to merge them in order to receive the same Pokémon with higher stats.

Another thing that "Pokémon GO" may want to adopt is the variety of moves that each Pokémon can deliver. Since moves within the augmented reality game are usually presented in random, it takes the fun away from the player.

On the other hand, "Fire Emblem Heroes" also has a couple of features that do not click. The first one has to do with monetization within the game. "Pokémon GO," at its core, is about catching them all and being the best trainer. And selling "PokePacks," as Forbes points out, would be counterintuitive.

Finally, players are unable to go on further missions once their stamina bars are all out on "Fire Emblem Heroes." This type of feature will not work at all with "Pokémon GO," which only limits the player's ability to play or catch Pokémon when they do not have any Pokeballs left.