'Pokémon GO' Anniversary Continues with More Surprises

"Pokémon GO" continues to celebrate its first anniversary, and Niantic is going all out. What other things can trainers expect during the celebration?

pokemongolive.com "Pokémon GO" turns one year old.

"Pokémon GO's" first anniversary marks a triumphant event in the game's legacy. To celebrate this momentous event, Niantic released several items and a new pokemon to thank fans for continuously playing the mobile app.

The first giveaway is a Pikachu wearing Ash's hat. Pikachu is the icon of the popular franchise and Ash's inseparable friend. During the celebration, trainers can catch "Ash Hat Pikachu" starting July 6 to July 13. This special Pikachu is super rare due to the fact that even in its evolved form of Raichu, they still retain the hat on.

Being a special type of Pikachu, many trainers will find themselves having difficulties in catching the pokemon. But throughout this period, several dozens of Ash Hat Pikachu are available for players to obtain. Niantic recently extended this period up until July 24 so many trainers can add this special Pokémon to their teams.

Other than the special Pikachu, Niantic is also releasing Anniversary boxes. These boxes costs 1,200 PokeCoins in the PokeShop and contain a lot of items. Inside the box, players will get 20 ultra balls, 2 Prime Raid Passes that allow trainer to participate in their desired gym raids, 6 Max revives, and 6 Pokémon egg incubators.

1,200 PokeCoins are equal to $12, so if players want to get these new anniversary boxes, they can visit the PokeShop until July 24.

"Pokémon GO" is one of the games under the "Pokémon" franchise that is released for the smartphone. The game is developed by Niantic

