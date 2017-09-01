'Pokémon GO' Cheats, Tips and Tricks Guide: Take Advantage of New Gyms, Raids and Pokémon Tracker

"Pokémon GO" now seems to be an entirely different game compared to launch, with new gym mechanics, Raids, items, and of course, new Pokémon coming in. How to make the most of these new changes in the mobile game?

YouTube/The Official Pokemon YouTube Channel Niantic has made a ton of changes to the way multiplayer in "Pokémon GO" works.

While the basics of the game remain pretty much the same, the advanced gameplay features have seen major overhauls in time for the first anniversary of "Pokémon GO." The major multiplayer update which dropped in summer of 2017 made a lot of changes to the gym and multiplayer features, in general.

Gym mechanics have been reworked, as the new gyms have done away with levels and Prestige. Motivation is now the primary mechanic in play, as players are now fixed at a six-Pokémon roster to defend their gym.

Gym badges and Pokéstop features have also been added to gyms. Meanwhile, players now have a cap of 50 Pokécoins that they can collect from their gyms and Pokémon. To earn these, a player can collect 1 Pokécoin for every 10 minutes that they have a Pokémon in the gym, adding another incentive for players to keep the Motivation of their gym Pokémon up.

Raid battles are now an official part of the gym experience as well. Succeeding in these multiplayer events means taking advantage of unique gameplay mechanics in a Raid, and can lead to a chance to take home a rare and powerful Pokémon as well as exclusive rewards like Rare Candy and Raid-exclusive Berries.

There are also tons of new Pokémon added to the game, starting from the February 2017 update, according to EuroGamer. More than 80 new types have been imported from the Johto region, and Shinies have been added to the game as well.

Fan-favorite Eevee now has access to its Umbreon and Espeon evolutions, as two new region-exclusive Pokémon, Heracross and Corsola, have been added, too. Players have also sighted the ultra-rare Unown flitting about, thanks to the new in-game radar at the bottom right corner of the screen.

The video below sums up a few changes that Niantic has added to "Pokémon GO," the new Gyms and Pokémon Raids in particular.