'Pokémon GO' Cheats, Tips and Tricks: Ways to Earn XP and Level Up

It has been a while since "Pokémon GO" has hit the mobile gaming market, and now, many players are still actively hunting for Pokémon even in the strangest places. But capturing a pocket monster is only one part of playing this game. For a trainer to be successful, he or she must also increase his or her Trainer Level to increase the chances of finding a rare Pokémon.

(Photo: Facebook/PokemonGO)A promotional photo of the mobile game "Pokémon GO."

There are a variety of ways to earn XP in "Pokémon GO," and some of them are actually worth more XP than the rest. Hence, it is important for players to focus on performing tasks that reward the highest amount of XP that will help in increasing their Trainer Level in a quick and efficient manner.

According to USGamer, among the best ways to earn XP in "Pokémon GO" is to capture, evolve and hatch Pokémon apart from engaging and winning in gym battles. For example, daily bonus for a PokéStop on the seventh day in a row can earn a trainer 2000 XP. Daily bonus for catching a Pokémon for the seventh day in a row can also grant a gamer 2000 XP.

It is also worth noting that capturing Pokémon earns a trainer a decent amount of XP. In addition, more XP is rewarded to a player when he or she skillfully throws a Pokéball to capture a Pokémon on the loose. A Curve Ball also provides a small XP bonus.

As for powering up and evolving a Pokémon, a gamer requires Candy and Stardust. In cases where a trainer catches any duplicate species, he should transfer the lower Combat Points (CP) duplicates back to the Professor in exchange for Candy.

Hatching Pokémon Eggs can also grant a gamer a decent amount of XP. However, before this happens, specific steps must first be accomplished. One of them is to incubate the egg while travelling a distance.

"Pokémon GO" is currently available on iOS and Android devices.