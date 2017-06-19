'Pokemon GO' Closes Its Gyms

Niantic is preparing "Pokemon GO" for a major update, and by doing so, several systems have to be momentarily shut down.

Niantic, Inc. "Pokemon GO" closes its gym system.

"Pokemon GO" officially announced that it is closing the gym system soon due to a major update arriving in the future. The announcment comes from the offcial "Pokemon GO" support website with a banner saying "Heads up." According to the banner, the gyms will be temporarily closed for renovations.

This temporary shutdown will definitely help the game improve in the future. Niantic will be able to re-model its gym system and get rid of any unwanted player complaints. Many players believe that one of these improvements might be the collaborative features that Niantic CMO Mike Quigley has talked about. "You know, the gym mechanic is something in Pokémon Go which we really, really want to improve, so that's gonna be the next big area for us," the CMO shared during the The Next Web conference last May.

Quigley added that although the gym system is fun, the fact that a trainer goes alone does not make it an experience that allows players to connect with each other. Quigley also explained that there are a lot of rooms for collaboration, but did not say anything more. There is no news whether or not the developers are going to do it with this upcoming update. Fans will just have to wait and see.

When the remodeling happens, trainers will not be able to enter gyms and all Pokémon defending each site will have to return to their trainers.

Niantic promised that trainers will get more notifications in the future on when the gyms will be closed. This is to allow players to get their defender bonuses.

"Pokemon GO" is now available for download on all IOS and Android devices worldwide.