'Pokémon GO' Easter Event: Gen 2 Starters Can Be Hatched After 2km Walk

As expected, Niantic Labs will be celebrating Easter in "Pokémon GO" with its Easter "Eggstravaganza" event, which will run up to April 20.

(Photo: Niantic Labs)The promotional image for the "Pokémon GO" Eggstravaganza event.

During this promotion, there will be a wider variety of Pokémon that fans can hatch after a two-kilometer walk. On top of that, they also get additional candies for hatching eggs.

Thanks to the event, "Pokémon GO" players can actually hatch some of the most sought-after creatures that they always wanted to get.

This includes a Dratini, a Pokémon that is traditionally difficult to capture unless gamers put in a lot of time and work.

According to Forbes, the Pokémon that fans can expect to get after 2 km during this event includes a bunch of critters from the 5 km and 10 km tiers such as Larvitar and Lapras.

If lucky enough, a "Pokémon GO" player who goes as far as five kilometers will get the chance to hatch Cyndaquil, Chikorita and Totodile. These are Gen 2 starters who, before the event, cannot even be acquired by hatching eggs.

The "Pokémon GO" Easter event will also give gamers the chance to earn double the amount of experience points in order to evolve their Pokémon faster than usual.

The Easter "Eggstravaganza" will not only pave the way to bulk up that Pokédex with a formidable roster, but should also make leveling up easy.

Those who are below level 40 would definitely want to take advantage of the "Pokémon GO" Easter event as they will get more than usual of everything they need to advance.

Even before Niantic announced the "Pokémon GO" event, fans knew the developer has something up their sleeve although what they had in mind is quite different than what has been presented.

Many imagined incubators will be involved in the event as well as the shortening of walking distances required for hatching. Both did not pan out although what "Pokémon GO" has going for now will definitely have its benefits.