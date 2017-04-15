'Pokémon GO' Easter Event News Details: Players Earn Double XP Points until April 20

Niantic's popular "Pokémon GO" mobile game is holding an Easter egg hunt which started on Thursday, April 13, at 4 p.m. EDT and is not closing until next Thursday, April 20, at the same time.

Twitter/PokemonGoAppA promotional poster for "Pokémon GO's" Eggstravaganza event.

The egg hunting event, which is officially called "Eggstravaganza," offers more varieties of Pokémon monsters through eggs that are hatched at 2 kilometers. And in keeping with traditional egg hunting, players get to earn more candy with every successfully hatched Pokémon.

Aside from that, players will get double XP points all throughout the event, with four times XP points earned if players use Lucky Eggs.

Lucky Eggs are also offered at half off in the "Pokémon GO" shop, so players can maximize the extra XP points that can be earned during the week-long event.

This is the second event that the "Pokémon GO" game has held this year. The first was March's Water Festival, which gave players more chances of catching water creatures including the elusive and shiny Magikarp Pokémon.

In addition, Niantic previously teased its upcoming major spring update that would finally feature a cooperative mode - one that is long-anticipated by fans of the mobile game.

Enthusiasts speculate that this new co-op mode might be incorporated in the gym feature of the game since this can easily bring players together in one place.

Speculations about a "raid" event are also emerging, with some saying that the game's developer might be coming up with a possible co-op mode that can inform players whenever a "raid" is happening near their area so he or she can opt to join in.

Despite a slump late last year, "Pokémon GO" managed to revive interest among players early this year with a major update that added more than 80 new catchable Pokémon monsters.

Niantic promised that the update is just the first of at least three major ones that are being lined up this year.

At the moment, "Pokémon GO" still has a large player-base, with over 65 million users logging on every month into the game.