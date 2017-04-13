'Pokémon GO' Easter Event, Eggs Update: Event to Follow Water Festival's Footsteps?

Niantic Labs' augmented reality (AR) mobile game "Pokémon GO" has risen from its dismal performance in the past months due to the Water Festival's wonderful surprise. With that taken into account, there is reason to believe that the same strategy could be implemented in its Easter event.

Niantic, Inc. After the Water Festival's success, fans are wondering if the same treatment can be expected in the upcoming Easter event.

An anonymous source tells Slash Gear that Niantic is trying to figure out which combinations of promotion would be best for Easter. If anything, the choices are somehow similar to that of the successful Water Festival, and below are some of the probable choices:

Double XP

Double Stardust

Increased Spawn Rate for certain otherwise-rare pokémon

Halved Pokémon Egg Distance Requirements

New spawning of new pokémon

New spawning of Shiny versions of already-released pokémon

While any of the options sound very enticing, the last one, which talks about shiny versions, is arguably one of the most awaited. The only question now is which Pokémon it will be, but considering it is Easter it may be egg-shaped Pokémon, which makes Exeggcute's evolutionary line a popular hunch.

During the Water Festival, players saw their share of golden Magikarps, giving rise to the ferocious and sexy-looking red Gyarados. If Niantic does decide on releasing another shiny variant, that will arguably be another reason for players to go out and discover who it will be, though they probably won't reveal it on the get go like the previous event.

If there is anything for certain, that is the fact that Niantic is planning on cooperative play. On an official blog, it says, "With spring arriving in the northern hemisphere, players can look forward to all new cooperative social gameplay experiences in Pokémon GO that will give Trainers new and exciting reasons to get back into the sunshine."

As to what type of cooperative gameplay this is, it is still up for speculation. Nonetheless, this will be yet another reason for "Pokémon GO" players to pick up the app and scour different places.