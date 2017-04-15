'Pokémon GO' Easter Event: When Does It Start, End?

Players of "Pokémon GO" have a lot to be excited about as Niantic has finally unveiled the next major event for the augmented reality title. The event will center on Easter. That being said, players can expect quite a few bonuses including a few ones for Pokémon Eggs.

Twitter/PokemonGoApp"Pokémon GO's" Eggstravaganza event will remain live until April 20.

The event, suitably named "Pokémon GO: Easter Eggstravaganza," is ready and all that is needed are the players' participation. The new "Pokémon GO: Easter Eggstravanganza" event was recently launched yesterday at 4 p.m. EDT, as announced by Niantic on its page.

Players still have a lot of days left before the event ends as the said company is set to pull the plug on it on April 20 at 4 p.m. EDT. In the meantime, players have the chance at some neat bonuses in the game.

For starters, a greater variety of Pokémons can hatch from 2-KM eggs while the event is still active. This means that players have the chance to get some rare Pokémons using 2-KM eggs.

Before the event, players have to take their chances with 10-KM eggs for rare Pokémons. Now is a great opportunity to fill up Pokedexes and gather Candies for evolutions. Moreover, players will get extra Candy whenever they hatch an egg. This means players can easily acquire more Candies for their missing evolutions for their respective Pokedexes.

Aside from the 2-KM egg and Candy bonuses, the event will also give players a hand at some extra XPs. Throughout the duration of the event, players will get to enjoy a double XP bonus courtesy of Niantic. And if that is not enough, players can also buy Lucky Eggs from the store at a 50 percent discount. Buying these items would give players access to 4x more XPs; hence, it is best to buy the item while the event is still up and running.