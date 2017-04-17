'Pokémon GO' Eevee Evolution Guide 2017: Name Tricks to Get Umbreon and More

Just last month, Niantic Labs unveiled Pokémon's Generation 2 set for its successful mobile game, "Pokémon GO." With the update, some Generation 1 Pokémon can now be transformed, one of which is Eevee.

In the previous "Pokémon GO" update, the first Pokémon that players have already caught "may evolve" into a creature that was not there in the game before. In the updated version of the game, players should keep an eye on Evolution objects. The said objects are used to evolve a specific Pokémon.

But those objects are not the only key to evolve a Pokémon. Some have discovered a trick to make the game easier — especially in evolving Eevee, a normal-type Pokémon.

For starters, Eevee can be evolved by naming it. If a player wants to evolve the creature into Jolteon, then he or she should name it "Sparky." Naming Eevee as "Rainer" will turn it into Vaporeon, while the name "Pyro" will turn it into Flareon.

But that is not just it. "Pokémon GO" players can also turn Eevee into Espeon and Umbreon.

The trick is the same. To whose who wants to make Eevee evolve into Espeon, then they should name it "Sakura." On the other hand, naming it "Tamao" would turn Eevee into Umbreon.

To make sure that the name has been saved, players should quit the game and then reload the "Pokémon GO" application, as per Eurogamer.

However, Slash Gear, reminded "Pokémon GO" players that the naming strategy will only work once. If players want to turn Eevee into another creature again, then doing so will turn the dog-like creature into the said evolutions except for Espeon and Umbreon.

In addition to make this tip work, of course, type the name as is and without quotation marks. Also make sure that there are no spaces in the encoded name. Moreover, players certainly need to catch Eevee first. "Pokémon GO" players should also have 25 Eevee candies as well to successfully evolve the creature.