'Pokémon GO' Egg Update: Gen 2, Gen 1 Starters Have Become Easier to Get

The "Pokémon GO" Easter event has come and gone, but Niantic has left fans with a post-Easter gift — Gen 2 starter Pokémon are now hatching from five-kilometer eggs. Gen 1 starters, meanwhile, started coming out of two-kilometer eggs as well, making the challenge of collecting these starters much easier and faster.

(Photo: Niantic Inc/Pokemon/Nintendo/GAME FREAK)Promotional image for "Pokémon GO's" Eggstravaganza event.

The Gen 2 starter Pokémon — Cyndaquil, Chikorita and Totodile — used to be considered rare by "Pokémon GO" players. This fact changed after the Easter event, with more Pokémon fans now able get them. Pokémon eggs that has been obtained after the event started hatching into one of the Gen 2 starter Pokémon, according to the International Business Times.

The users at the Silph Road from Reddit were the ones who confirmed the discovery that Gen 2 starters can be found in five-kilometer eggs, a change that Niantic seems to have implemented after the "Pokémon GO" Easter event.

Since the confirmation, more users have reported hatching one of the Gen 2 trio out of five- kilometer eggs found after the event. According to user bufu9k, "Can confirm. Hatched two Cyndaquil out of post-event eggs already! (100% sure the eggs were picked up post-event)," while user unbelievable1 confirms "I hatched a totodile from a 5km egg obtained after the event also."

The Gen 1 Pokémon seem to have been changed by Niantic as well, with users claiming to have hatched one of Bulbusaur, Charmander or Squirtle from two-kilometer eggs, down from the usual five-kilometer eggs. This change could make them much easier to collect.

Catching all the Gen 1 and Gen 2 Pokémon starters can net a player the six entries needed to complete the original and the Gen 2 Pokédexes, and get the achievements associated with them.

Meanwhile Niantic Labs has yet to make an announcement or update about these reported changes. This is not worrying the long-time "Pokémon GO" players though, having been used to the company making undocumented changes every now and then.