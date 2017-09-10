'Pokémon GO' Europe Live Events Get New Schedule After Delays

Niantic Promotional image for the "Pokémon GO" Safari Zone events in Europe.

Video game developer Niantic has now set a new schedule for the earlier delayed "Pokémon GO" live events in Europe.

A few days ago, Niantic finally put dates on the much-anticipated "Pokémon GO" Safari Zone events in several cities around Europe. They have also started selling tickets for the said events which are available in local shopping centers where the Safari Zone will take place.

This series of Safari Zone events was initially slated to commence in August but has now been moved to October.

On Oct. 7, the Safari Zone events will take place in two European cities. "Pokémon GO" players can proceed to Fisketorvet mall in Copenhagen, Denmark, as well as in Centrum Černý Most shopping center in Prague, The Czech Republic.

It will be followed by another batch of events on Oct. 14 at the Mall of Scandinavia in Stockholm, Sweden, and Stadshart Amstelveen in The Netherlands.

Meanwhile, Niantic earlier announced that Safari Zone events will happen on Sept. 16 at Unibail-Rodamco Shopping Centres in Oberhausen, Germany; at Les Quatre Temps in Paris, France; and at La Maquinista in Barcelona, Spain.

Niantic advised players to refer to the malls' official Facebook pages and to look for ways on how to reserve tickets for the upcoming Safari Zone events.

Earlier this year, Niantic set a series of live events for "Pokémon GO" players around the world. It was supposed to be held around the time of the game's anniversary with the first event kicking off in Chicago last July.

However, attendees of the "Pokémon GO" Fest that commenced on July 22 at Grant Park in Chicago experienced very disappointing technical glitches that were hard to overlook despite the announcement of several Legendary Pokémon.

Niantic and a number of network carriers pointed fingers at each other in explaining what went wrong. The former said several telecommunications companies were unable to deliver the coverage they had earlier requested based on the number of attendees that the game developer expected.

However, Verizon -- the only telco that responded to Niantic CEO John Hanke's statement -- said they sent staff and representatives as well as equipment to Grant Park to help their subscribers get adequate coverage during the event. They stated that the problems on July 22 happened due to a glitch in the "Pokémon GO" app.