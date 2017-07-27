'Pokemon GO' Event Bonuses Extended

The recent "Pokemon GO" event was a big disappointment and not festive at all. With technical issues preventing attendees from connecting to the internet and playing the hit augmented reality mobile game, Niantic, the developer of the title, opted to compensate players for the disappointing turn of events.

Facebook/Pokemon GO Recent "Pokemon GO" event issues refund.

As previously reported, the festival, which took place in Grand Park in Chicago last Saturday, had more than 20,000 attendees, all of which had trouble accessing "Pokemon GO" due to poor internet connection and the game server crashing.

Niantic had to issue a full $20 ticket refund. But more rewards were given to trainers who graced the event. They were given a $100 in-game currency, additional game features, and the first legendary Pokemon, Lugia.

If that is not enough to win their hearts back, perhaps the extension will.

On the official Twitter page for "Pokemon GO," they announced, "Trainers, the global rewards unlocked during #PokemonGOFest have been extended 72 hours. They will now end at 5:00 p.m. PDT on July 27."

The global rewards that are available include Stardust, double Candy, double experience, more frequent Pokemon encounters, and reduced hatching distance. Trainers who attended the event are encouraged to make good use of the bonuses until the 27th.

Niantic was quick to apologize for the inconveniences. Attendees came from all over the country — others from abroad. While some were clearly upset by the festival, there were those who opted to look at the bright side. Players appreciated the cosplays and had fun getting to know their fellow gamers.

Amid the chaos, Niantic was able to successfully launch the legendary Pokemon. After months of waiting, at the event, Niantic finally brought forth the highly anticipated creatures. They appeared as Legendary Raid Bosses that players could catch only if they can defeat them first.

More updates should follow.