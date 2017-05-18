'Pokémon GO' Event News: Players Anticipate a Rocky Adventure Week

Niantic has announced another event for the infamous mobile game, "Pokémon GO." The next event called Adventure Week is set to begin just 10 days after the previous event, the grass-type-focused Worldwide Bloom.

Niantic "Pokémon GO" will be launching Adventure Week.

The first ever event started in October 2016 and has been a hit for "Pokémon GO" fans. With the first anniversary of "Pokémon GO" approaching, Niantic is launching an in-game event called Adventure Week. IGN said that Adventure Week is intended to honor the experiences players have gone through on their collective journey since "Pokémon GO's" launch in July last year.

This "Pokémon GO" event includes increased rock-type Pokémon appearances for everyone, which means pocket monsters such as Omantye, Kabuto, Aerodactyl, Onix and Tyranitar will spawn more frequently. This event allows players to get rare rock-type Pokémon that they do not normally see every day. "Pokémon" players who have been eyeing rock-type Pokémon should play more often this week in order to complete their collection.

In addition to this, when players pass by PokéStops, they will be able to discover more items up for grabs as well as 50 percent off PokéBalls. More PokéBalls mean more chances to catch rare rock-type Pokémon! There will also be a new clothing item called Adventurer's Hat, which will be available in the avatar wardrobe.

During the event, earning candy by walking one's Buddy Pokémon will become a lot faster; specifically, four times faster than the normal rate. Players may use this event to walk their Buddy Pokémon, earn more candy and have the chance to evolve their choice of Pokémon.

Adventure Week is an event with bonuses and a number of sought-after Pokémon to be discovered. Players can begin their adventure this Thursday, May 18 at 4 p.m. EDT. The event will end on Thursday, May 25 at 4 p.m. EDT.