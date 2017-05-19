'Pokémon GO' Evolution Guide 2017: Rare Pokémon and Evolved Forms Increase Due to Adventure Week Event

After making it easier to evolve Gen 2 Pokémon in the previous weeks, Niantic makes it easier for trainers to find a lot of rare Rock-type Pokémon after the game developer dropped a surprise event announcement on its website.

"Pokémon GO" Adventure Week event runs until May 25.

According to the developer of the widely popular mobile game, the "Pokémon GO" Adventure Week celebration brings a lot of fun stuff to the game starting 1 p.m. Thursday, May 18, until the following week, May 25, at exactly 1 p.m. PDT.

"To help you stock up for your upcoming adventure, more items will be awarded from every PokéStop you visit, and Poké Balls will be 50% off in the in-game shop. Your Buddy Pokémon is also in the adventuring spirit and will find Candies four times as fast for the duration of the celebration," the game developer states on its website.

The list of creatures that will be included in the new "Pokémon GO" event are Aerodactyl, Kabuto, Omanyte, Onix, and Sudowoodo. Trainers will also find their evolved forms.

Other Rock-type Pokémon that will be included in the game are Pupitar, Larvitar, Geodude, Tyranitar, Graveler, and Golem.

The game developer also shares some tips to help trainers get the most from the upcoming event. "As you embark on your adventures, remember to always be alert and aware of your surroundings when playing 'Pokémon GO' and be respectful of the communities and locations in which you play."

Aside from the Adventure Week event, the game developer also came up with a new update that makes it a lot easier for trainers to get the rare evolution items.

According to reports, there are five different types of evolution items now available in the game because of Niantic's unexpected update. The five types are the Metal Coat, the Dragon Scale, the Sun Stone, the Upgrade, and the Kings Rock.