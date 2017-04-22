'Pokémon GO' Evolution Guide 2017: Transforming Eevee Into Umbreon and Espeon

With the addition of Gen 2 Pokémon in "Pokémon GO," there are many more possible evolutions than before. A particularly interesting Pokémon evolution, though, involves the adorable Eevee.

Reuters/Kim Kyung Hoon'Pokemon GO' is a popular augmented-reality mobile game.

As avid players know, Pokémon can only evolve when enough Candy is acquired for the same type. That means capturing or hatching a ton of the same Pokémon is crucial. For a Pokémon like Eevee, there is more than one possible evolution. In fact, there are five.

By now, it is already widely known that Eevee can be evolved into the water-type Vaporeon, the lightning-type Jolteon and the fire-type Flareon by carefully choosing the correct name. The names that must be used should be the ones featured in the cartoon.

In order to turn Eevee into Vaporeon, a player must name it Rainer. Evolving Eevee into Jolteon or Flareon will require the player to name it Sparky or Pyro, respectively. With Gen 2, there are two other evolutions that Eevee can take on.

According to Eurogamer, the first is Espeon, which is a psychic-type. In order to turn Eevee into Espeon, players must use the name Sakura. The second is the dark-type Umbreon, which will require Eevee to be renamed Tamao for the right transformation.

Players should keep in mind, though, that once Eevee evolves into one of these types, it can no longer evolve into another. Because of this, players are advised to first think carefully about which type to evolve Eevee into before acting on it.

There are also other things to consider when evolving a Pokémon, not just Eevee. A high CP is always a good sign of how powerful a Pokémon is. The higher the CP, the better the chance of defeating other Pokémon. Additionally, there are now special items like King's Rock and Sun Stone that are required to evolve certain Pokémon, which players can seek out in PokéStops.