'Pokémon GO' Evolution Tips, Tricks 2017: How to Evolve Tyrogue into Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan and Hitmontop

Ever since "Pokémon GO" got the Gen 2 update, fans have been seeing baby Pokémon in the game. These baby Pokémon can be evolved into their Gen 1 or Gen 2 counterparts, but players often have little to no control over this.

Reuters/Kim Kyung Hoon'Pokemon GO' is a popular augmented-reality mobile game.

One of the highly sought-after baby Pokémon is none other than Tyrogue. For those who are unaware, Tyrogue is able to evolve into three different Pokémon: Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan and Hitmontop.

However, players do not really have control over which Pokémon Tyrogue eventually transforms into. There is a way, though, to predict it.

First of all, players must have Tyrogue in their roster in order to evolve it. A certain amount of Candy--in this case, 25--is also required.

Checking Tyrogue's stats will help players predict if it will evolve into Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan or Hitmontop. These Pokémon are all karate-based, since the original Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan take inspiration from kung fu legends Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan, respectively.

According to VG247, Tyrogue will evolve into Hitmonlee if its highest stat is its attack. On the other hand, it will evolve into Hitmonchan if its highest stat is defence. Finally, it will evolve into Hitmontop if its highest stat is stamina. Players can learn about the Pokémon's highest stat by asking the professor for the information using the appraisal tool.

Of course, all three evolved Pokémon can also be found in the wild. However, they are not very common. Hitmontop is currently the most desired Pokémon out of the three since it is a Gen 2 Pokémon. Tyrogue can also be found in the wild, but players can also hatch it through eggs.

Apart from Tyrogue, Eevee can also be evolved into five different Pokémon. However, unlike Tyrogue, Eevee's evolution can be controlled by giving it the appropriate name. For a more detailed explanation on Eevee's evolution, click here.

Stay tuned for the latest news and updates.