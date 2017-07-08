'Pokémon GO' Evolution Tips, Tricks: Ways to Evolve Tyrogue into a Fighting Pokémon

Facebook/PokemonGO "Pokémon GO" introduces Tyrogue.

One of the inclusions in the Gen 2 Johto update of "Pokémon GO" is the new Baby Pokémon called Tyrogue. But just like the other Baby Pokémon releases, Tyrogue can evolve into a more powerful kind of Pokémon in just a few tricks.

According to reports, Tyrogue can be evolved to become either Hitmonchan, Hitmonlee, or Hitmontop. This could turn the Baby Pokémon into a fighting Pokémon.

Reports reveal that to be able to get a Tyrogue Pokémon, players need to capture and hatch a 5 km Egg. Then they can start using different techniques in order to evolve the Pokémon into its fighting form depending on its stats.

For those whose Attack stats are higher than the rest of the stats, their Tyrogue will evolve into a Hitmonlee. But if the Defense stat is higher, the Baby Pokémon will evolve into a Hitmonchan. Meanwhile, players whose Stamina/HP is higher, their Tyrogue will evolve into a Hitmontop.

However, those who have two high stats can choose from the two corresponding Pokémon types that their stats represent in the evolution. On the other hand, if all three stats are equally high, their evolution will be in random.

Meanwhile, other sources reveal that players can evolve and power up their Pokémon using in-game resources known as Stardust and Candy. The Stardust is described as a shared resource that players can obtain by catching or storing a Pokémon. The Candy, on the other hand, can only be used in powering up a specific type Pokémon.

It is also stated that since evolving a Pokémon can help players earn a larger amount of XP in a short span of time so they can level up their game faster, it would be ideal if they delay undergoing an evolution early in the game since they could possibly catch a stronger Pokémon along the way.