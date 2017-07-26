'Pokémon GO' Extends Global Bonuses; Niantic Staff 'Pretty Horrified' by Live Event Fiasco

Reuters/Toru Hanai/File Photo A man poses with his mobile phone displaying the augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" by Nintendo in front of a busy crossing in Shibuya district in Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2016.

The team behind the "Pokémon GO" Fest apologized to fans after the heap of technical issues that attendees went through on Saturday, July 22. To make amends, Niantic has also extended the duration of global rewards unlocked during the anniversary, on top of reimbursements for the event registrants.

A spokesperson from Niantic expressed the company's regret that the game's first-anniversary event was a flop. "Obviously they can't completely make it up to all the people who have come out to Chicago today," he said.

"But they want to extend the fact that they're extremely apologetic and unhappy with the process and the results," the representative continued on Saturday, as quoted by Polygon.

"Just know that the staff here are pretty horrified with the results, so they want to make good as fast as possible," he added.

Details on refunds, plus special bonuses to make it up to the Chicago Park registrants, were also made available in Niantic's post on their website. Registered attendees, regardless of how well they completed the day's objectives, were given the Legendary Pokémon, Lugia.

Special in-game Pokémon amenities made available for the event had their range extended by two miles, and were made to last until Monday, July 24, as well.

Meanwhile, the global bonuses unlocked for the event has been extended for three days, according to a post on the game's Twitter account on Tuesday, July 25.

Trainers, the global rewards unlocked during #PokemonGOFest have been extended 72 hours. They will now end at 5:00 P.M. PDT on July 27. — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 25, 2017

While no explanation for the extension has been given, this reward is likely another way that Niantic is making up for their disastrous "Pokémon GO" Fest event.

With this announcement, Double Stardust, Candy and XP for all players will now last until Thursday, July 27, at 8 p.m. EDT. Players can also enjoy more Pokémon encounters, reduced hatching times and shortened buddy distances until that time, as noted by IGN.