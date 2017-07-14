'Pokémon GO' Fest News: Attendees Can Help Fellow Trainers by Unlocking 'Major Global Reward'

"Pokémon GO" Fest kicks off next weekend in Grant Park, Chicago to celebrate the game's first birthday. To mark the occasion, Niantic has lined up rewards for the event's attendees.

Niantic/Game Freak A promo image for the "Pokémon GO" Safari Event in Europe, one of the several planned events to celebrate the first anniversary of the mobile game.

Players worldwide can also enjoy the giveaways but there's a catch, the attendees need to work together to get it. Doing so will unlock a "major global reward" not just for the players who participated but for everyone who is playing the game.

The task will have three tiers and players in the park must capture specific types of Pokémon to unlock the global reward, which includes experience and stardust boosters and shorter distances to hatch eggs.

Catching enough Pokémon will unlock the bronze and silver medal tiers which will extend the bonuses by 24 and 48 hours, respectively. Unlocking the gold medal tier will then unlock the main Mystery Challenge with its own unique reward.

The Mystery Challenge will be from 6 to 7 p.m. CDT (7 to 8 p.m. EDT) and players at the park will be instructed to do something. What the specific task is exactly has yet to be revealed by developer Niantic.

There are rumors that it will involve catching the game's first legendary Pokémon which has certainly added to the hype. If this isn't the case, it would certainly disappoint a lot of "Pokémon GO" players.

However, there are reports that the said release of legendary Pokémon is the reward of the Mystery Challenge. If that is to be believed, the fate of the game certainly lays in the hands of those who are present in Grant Park.

For those who can and will attend the event, be sure to pack up some Pokéballs because there will certainly be a lot of Pokémon catching during the event. "Pokémon GO" Fest will be held on Saturday, July 22.

Other events will follow soon in Europe as well as in Japan between August and September.